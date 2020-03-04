Alex Jones wows in floral Oasis dress on The One Show AND it's currently in the sale…

Alex Jones has showed off her love for the UK high street again on The One Show - wearing a pretty floral midi dress from Oasis during Wednesday night's programme. The black and white frock is currently in the brand's sale, too, so grab a bargain if you fancy a slice of Alex's on-screen wardrobe! The star is known to love wearing affordable brands from Marks & Spencer to Topshop and Zara - and we reckon fans will rush out to buy her Oasis pick, too.

Alex wore an Oasis dress to present Wednesday's The One Show

The presenter chose to wear her newly-cropped bob in a sleek style, instead of her usual tousled waves. She first debuted the new haircut after returning to the BBC show following her maternity leave, clipping her shoulder-length hair to just below her ears and adding some pretty blonde pieces.

Alex's Oasis outfit is the 'Leaf Print Midi Dress', currently reduced from £58 to £46.50 in a brand promotion - though it's already selling out fast, and only available online in a small number of sizes. It's also stocked in a longer length for taller ladies.



The star counts on her fashion stylist Tess Wright to choose her outfits for the show, and has recently been loving pretty dresses, flattering jumpsuits and comfy jeans to present from the famous The One Show sofa. She even re-wore her favourite Marks & Spencer jeans for Tuesday's episode, proving that she loves to recycle her wardrobe.

Leaf Print Midi Dress, £46.40, Oasis at John Lewis

Tess has previously told HELLO! that the mum-of-two prefers to prioritise high street labels and longevity, saying: "We love Topshop, Zara, Massimo Dutti, Miss Selfridge. We like to recycle and reinvent things. She loves wearing all the high street stuff at home, too."

Other recent looks from Alex have included a form-fitting denim ASOS jumpsuit, a gorgeous floral dress from Very costing just £18, and a pair of yellow Topshop trousers, coming it at £30. More please, Mrs Jones-Thomson!

