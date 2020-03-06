Giving us that Friday feeling, Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon brought with her the first signs of summer when she stepped out in this coral pink jumper. Speaking on the panel alongside her co-stars Andrea McLean, Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams, viewers couldn't take their eyes off of Stacey's vibrant jumper - and neither could we. Nailing her desk-to-daywear look, the mum-of-three coordinated her chic knitwear with a pair of white fitted jeans and silver jewellery. Styling her caramel-coloured hair in a low ponytail with loosely curled strands framing her face, the TV star also opted for natural makeup. Stacey's eyes were dusted in a copper eyeshadow complete with statement lashes and her lips were painted in a nude gloss - beautiful!

Stacey looked gorgeous in this coral pink jumper on Friday's show

Featuring a ruffled high-neck, long cuffed sleeves and oversized pointelle panels, Stacey's versatile top is perfect for the coming seasons. Want to know where you can get your hands on the TV star's pretty pink knit? We've got the lowdown...

Pink Knitted Jumper, £18, Oliver Bonas

Originally retailing at £55, Stacey's jumper has since been reduced and is now priced at just £18 from high-street favourite, Oliver Bonas! Almost completely sold out, our advice is to act fast. Cutting a relaxed fit, this statement piece will certainly become your new best friend. Feeling casual? Take a leaf out of Stacey's book and pair with skinny jeans. In search of your next date-night outfit? Why not mix and match with patterned trousers and a pair of heels.

Stacey has been wearing a lot of spring and summer colours this week

Abandoning cool winter colours, fans of the show have seen Stacey modelling a range of pastel hues this week - and we're loving it. Clearly ready for the British summertime, on Thursday Stacey appeared on the hit ITV show in a mint-green smock dress and matching green trainers. Posting the details of Stacey's outfit on Instagram, fashion stylists MotherShoppers revealed that Stacey's dress was from Reserved, her trainers were from Oliver Bonas and her jewellery was from Laura Gravestock.

