Lorraine Kelly's waist-cinching Warehouse shirt dress is selling out fast

Lorraine Kelly looked beautiful in another ultra-flattering outfit to front her show on Tuesday, wearing a chic denim shirt dress from Warehouse and her favourite Whistles heels. We're not surprised her followers were loving the look! "Love this dress..." Strictly Come Dancing star Emma Barton wrote, while a fan added: "You looked lovely in that dress on your show this morning."

Lorraine looked gorgeous in her Warehouse dress

The star's midi frock is priced at £49 from Warehouse and made in breathable 100 per cent cotton – so it's a perfect spring piece, too. It even reminds us of the denim styles Holly Willoughby often favours on This Morning – she has sported a very similar style from the same brand in the past, and also chose a shirt dress on Tuesday!

MORE: Michelle Keegan just teamed her chic designer suit with bargain high-street heels

Lorraine seems to be loving button-up shirt dresses recently. Fans went wild for the camel Marks & Spencer midi that she wore back in February, sparking a complete sell out. She later wore a luxurious silk version from the same brand, worth £99.



WATCH: Lorraine's best outfits over the years

The star loves to shop on the British high street, and also favours River Island, Topshop and Zara for the show. Her glam squad includes fashion stylist Bronagh Webster and hair and makeup artist Helen Hand, both of whom she counts as close friends backstage at the ITV studios.

MORE: Holly Willoughby just wore the dreamiest blue shirt dress on This Morning

Midi Denim Shirt Dress, £49, Warehouse

Some fans have noticed that Lorraine appears to have been taking fashion inspiration from the Duchess of Sussex, particularly in her love of simple dresses. And on Monday, she appeared to have emulated Meghan's all-white look for her recent visit to the National Theatre, wearing an Oasis puff-sleeve knit and matching pencil skirt from Zara.

Wearing all white on Monday

She admitted her look was an "homage" to Meghan while chatting about the royal's latest looks with fashion expert Mark Heyes. After discussing the Duchess' outfit, he said: "Can I just say, you've got a definite ode to it today as well! Done beautifully," to which Lorraine replied: "Kind of! An homage."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.