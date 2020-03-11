Holly Willoughby celebrated the mid-week humpday by wearing a beautiful bright red midi from Ghost which she paired with black heels. Sharing a picture of herself on Instagram, the star revealed her latest outfit for Wednesday's instalment of This Morning, showing off the delicate white flower print and ruched waist.

Holly paired her red Ghost dress with simple black heels

Explaining the feminine design on the website, Ghost explained: "The Fleurette dress was inspired by one of our best-selling shapes, featuring gathers under the bust and a wide frill hem." Made from soft crepe material, the £129 style may be more expensive than some of the other frocks she has worn in the past, but the vibrant colour and classic style means it would be perfect for every occasion, from a wedding to the office. So totally worth the investment, don't you think?

For her beauty look, Holly turned to her usual glam squad with Patsy O'Neill giving her a light dusting of blusher and lashings of mascara. Compliments were flowing in from her 6.4 million followers, with one writing: "The dress is beautiful Holly and you look so beautiful wearing it," while another commented: "The lady in red."

Red floral dress, £129, Ghost

Since teaming up with stylist Angie Smith, Holly has wowed fans with her stunning fashion choices, from her work wardrobe to her glam Dancing on Ice gowns and her chic Celebrity Juice ensembles. Chatting to HELLO!, she previously revealed she tries on multiple sizes to find the fit she's looking for. "I really think you should try clothes on because sometimes you'll find that even though you're, say, a twelve in a jumper, you'll put it on and it'll be cut big and boxy and you might think 'actually I love this but I might wear it in a ten or an eight and I'll tuck it in'. So ignore sizes and just try stuff on because you should wear it how you want to wear it, and not let the size dictate." With midi dresses coming in all shapes and sizes, we'll certainly be using this tip!

