Lorraine Kelly has nailed it with another gorgeous outfit on her show! The presenter headed to the high street for her look once again, wearing Debenhams and Zara for Thursday's episode of Lorraine. She stuck to one of her favourite silhouettes - a fitted pencil skirt and a fine knit - but proved you can easily find an elegant look for an affordable price, since her faux leather skirt cost just £19.50 from Principles in the Debenhams sale. Bargain.

Image: Lorraine Kelly Instagram

The PU pencil skirt was reduced from £39 in the Debenhams sale, and has rave reviews online. Lorraine's Zara jumper is slightly pricier at £59.99, but it's made from a quality wool and cashmere blend - doesn't she look lovely in it? Fans certainly seemed to think so, with one writing: "Lovely skirt and jumper combo today Lorraine you looked absolutely gorgeous," and another adding, "Love the look." She finished the look with bejewelled Ted Baker heels.

WATCH: Lorraine's best outfits over the years

As always, Lorraine was dressed by her stylist Bronagh Webster, with hair and makeup done by Helen Hand - who has previously told HELLO! that the trio always work together on Lorraine's looks for the show. "Bronagh is amazing, and a joy to be around," she said. "We work together with the overall finished look for Lorraine, which is a massive help being a team. That way I can see and prepare how I'm going to do hair and make up."

Wine Snake Embossed PU Midi Skirt, £19.50, Debenhams

She also revealed that it's Lorraine's health and happiness that has given her the confidence to try new things with her wardrobe. "Doing things like Zumba, finding exercise that you enjoy, changing your shape gives you that natural confidence to be able to try more looks and feel comfortable in your own skin," she added. "I would say Lorraine is more open to experimenting now. Having Bronagh styling her so well has made such a difference - and just being happy!"

