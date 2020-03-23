Holly Willoughby clearly had a wonderful Mother's Day with her three children on Sunday, and she looked relaxed and happy as she began a new work week on Monday morning. Continuing her tradition of taking to Instagram to post her outfit credits ahead of her appearance on This Morning, the presenter looked stunning in a classic work ensemble that consisted of a round-neck jumper, pencil skirt and heels - sometimes less really is more!

Holly looked stunning in a classic black pencil skirt on Monday morning

"Morning Monday... how you all doing? Stay at home and let us keep you company... see you at 10am on @thismorning," she wrote alongside the selfie, before revealing that her pencil skirt was from Reiss, a brand loved by the likes of the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex. With a classic black colour and simple style, the figure-hugging skirt appears to be the textured 'Hartley' skirt from the designer, which is available to buy online in all sizes for £110. Plus, fans of the style can also pick it up in a navy colour.

Holly paired it with a pastel-coloured knit from Pure Collection and opted for her classic beauty look of mascara swept along her lashes and nude lips. The Celebrity Juice star did, however, choose a different hairstyle, ditching her usual effortless waves for a sleek straight style instead - gorgeous!

Black pencil skirt, £110, Reiss

Just last week, Holly wore another timeless work ensemble that included a white Pure Collection jumper from John Lewis, but this time she teamed it with tailored black trousers from Rebecca Taylor’s Tailored collection. As usual, she finished off her outfit on both occasions with her favourite black heels.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby in 60 seconds

On Sunday, the star provided fans with a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into her family life by sharing pictures of her laid-back start to Mother's Day. She received breakfast in bed thanks to her three children Harry, ten, Belle, eight, and Chester, five, which included a cup of tea and an unusual combination of food. In the photo, she was lying in bed wearing a white towel, with another towel wrapped around her hair and a makeup-free face while her kids sat close to her. She captioned the sweet picture: "My three little bears made me breakfast in bed today... 1st time totally by themselves... Burnt toast and an apple served on a breadboard... heaven... Happy Mother’s Day to you all... it’s different but the love's the same."

