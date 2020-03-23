It was recently announced that Lorraine Kelly's morning show will no longer be broadcast live amid efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. While this was sad news for many fans who love catching a glimpse of the brunette beauty's fabulous outfits, she will appear on the extended version of Good Morning Britain alongside Piers Morgan. And didn't she look beautiful in her striking red dress on Monday morning?

Ensuring all eyes were on her during the ITV show, Lorraine opted for a red dress from Mint velvet in one of her go-to patterns - animal print. The long-sleeved shirt dress, known as the 'Tori' midi, was covered in a delicate white snake print and had a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette. Made from chiffon, the dress is an absolute bargain at just £39, after the original £119 retail price was reduced twice. So whether you want to buy it to pair with chunky boots now or plan to keep it for the warmer summer months, it's worth investing as you're unlikely to find it at a better price!

The star took to Instagram to speak about the unusual show, revealing her trademark beauty look with her dark hair in a bouncy bob and smokey brown eye makeup. "Just want to let you know we've not got a normal show on today between 9 and 10, but I am here. I'm going to be doing the show from the GMB studios along with Piers as part of Good Morning Britain," she said. "I'm going to be here for as long as I possibly can. And of course, we will get through this. And we'll be back, as normal. It's going to be tough, it's going to be difficult but you know what, this has brought out the worst in people and it has also brought out the best in people."

So there's good news for fans of the Lorraine show after all - we're sure many will continue to sit down to watch the 60-year-old on a daily basis, especially if it means they still get to see her gorgeous outfits.

