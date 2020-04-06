Didn't Lorraine Kelly look beautiful on Monday morning's Good Morning Britain? The star surprised by changing up her on-screen wardrobe and wearing a brand-new outfit - a pretty dress from one of her favourite shops, Marks and Spencer. In recent weeks Lorraine has been recycling her fashion on the show, so we bet fans will be desperate to get their hands on her new frock.

Lorraine chatted to Emily Atack on the show

Lorraine's pick is the 'Floral Print Shirt Midi Dress' from M&S, costing £45. The floral midi has a modern painterly print which shoppers seem to love, since the shirt dress is winning rave reviews online - and fellow star Ashley Roberts even recently wore the skirt version.

WATCH: Lorraine's gorgeous outfits over the years

The presenter has continued to wow viewers with her style despite changes during lockdown - and has chosen not to share her daily outfits and fashion details with fans on social media as the crisis continues. On Wednesday, she re-wore a fan-favourite frock from Very - now in the sale at just £19 - which we predict will sell out pronto!

Lorraine's blue floral dress, was £45 now £19, Very

Lorraine also revealed a very relatable secret behind her GMB style, taking full advantage of her seat behind the desk by going barefoot to present the show. As the camera panned around the studio on Thursday, viewers could see that Lorraine had decided to leave her usual Kurt Geiger heels in the ITV wardrobe. And who can blame her?

