How stunning did Alex Jones look on Monday night's The One Show? The presenter regularly delights fans with her chic fashion choices often bought from the high-street, and Monday was no exception. The brunette beauty wowed viewers in a pink and white ensemble including a Warehouse blouse, pastel Sezane trousers and her go-to white heels from Zara - an outfit put together by her trusted stylist Tess Wright.

Alex looked gorgeous in her summery pink and white outfit

With a simple silhouette, long puff sleeves and a delicate ruffled neckline, the elegant white blouse is a wardrobe staple, whether you want to wear it to the office once the coronavirus lockdown is lifted or simply love the summery style for relaxing in the garden. While it was originally priced at £36, Warehouse has reduced it to just £22 - so we're not surprised it's flying off the virtual shelves with several sizes already out of stock. Who wouldn't be tempted to add it to their wardrobe?

White blouse, was £36 now £22, Warehouse

No doubt fans were equally impressed with her chic pink trousers, which was a bold colour choice compared to her Marks & Spencer wide-leg jeans, which she's now worn on-air several times. Costing £105, the pale pink trousers from French brand Sezane follow a similar wide-leg style and are available in several other statement colours, including emerald green, mustard yellow and beige checks. Alex finished off her outfit with Zara's £29.99 white stilettos, which are clearly among her favourite footwear. We all have a few staple items in our wardrobe we recycle from time to time, so we love it when celebrities like Alex give us a lesson in restyling their favourite clothes!

WATCH: Alex Jones in 60 seconds

While the star has continued to work with her stylist Tess throughout the coronavirus lockdown, she has been open about the fact her glam squad are no longer working with her on The One Show. Over the past week or so, Alex has shared several videos of her putting together her own beauty look behind the scenes - and judging by her sleek straight hair and natural, dewy makeup, her hairstylists and makeup artists have taught her well!

