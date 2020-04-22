Holly Willoughby's silky cut-out Ghost dress is selling out fast She wowed This Morning viewers with this outfit!

Holly Willoughby has wowed This Morning viewers with another beautiful dress on Wednesday's show! The star returned to one of her favourite brands, Ghost, for the episode - wearing an elegant silky dress from the luxury range. The flattering wrap dress even features a pretty cut-out detail at the back, making it perfect for warmer weather. Holly teamed hers with her go-to pair of black heels, pretty pink lipstick and her usual tousled bob hairstyle.

Holly's gorgeous Ghost dress

The presenter's choice is Ghost's 'Lili' dress which features pretty rainbow polka dots, a floaty midi skirt and a high neckline. While it looks simple and elegant from the front, at the back there's a deep V cut and that pretty wraparound detail - how gorgeous is that? It's currently available at John Lewis for £179, though it's selling out quickly following Holly's on-screen appearance.

Ghost Lili Spotted Midi Dress, £179, John Lewis

Sharing a picture of her gorgeous dress, she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday morning: "Morning Wednesday... stay at home and stay with us.. see you at 10am on @thismorning. Dress by @ghostfashion."

As ever, fans were quick to share their compliments, with many commenting on her pretty new outfit. "Stunning dress!!" one wrote, while another added: "Looove that dress! Such a lovely subtle use of colour!"

The star has been wearing plenty of new outfits on This Morning recently, though for some time she recycled some of her favourite outfits when the coronavirus lockdown first came into effect.

Alicia Impressionist Floral Print Silk Tea Dress, £221, L.K.Bennett

On Tuesday, she looked gorgeous in a floral frock from another of her favourite brands, L.K.Bennett, which is currently discounted in the sale. The 'Alicia Impressionist' dress wouldn't look out of place on the Duchess of Cambridge, either - we loved that spring floral print!

