Holly Willoughby went for a very statement summer look on Monday's This Morning, wearing a gorgeous white daisy-print dress from one of her favourite fashion brands, Ghost. The beautiful dress featured oversized puff sleeves and a full floaty skirt, which Holly teamed with her usual nude high heels, natural makeup and her signature blonde waves. "Morning Monday... a new week brings new feelings and emotions... Hope you are ok? Please continue to stay at home with us... see you at 10am on @thismorning," she captioned her Instagram post.

Holly posed in her pretty Ghost dress on Instagram

Holly is taking after the Duchess of Cambridge with her look, who also recently caused a sell-out with her gorgeous Ghost dress. The ITV star's pick is the cotton 'Lucinda' dress, with a wrap silhouette and pretty yellow floral embroidery. Costing £169, it's new to the brand's website - it looks like Holly snapped it up quickly!

Lucinda dress, £169, Ghost

Plenty of fans reacted to the presenter's sunshine staple dress, with one viewer tweeting: "@hollywills loving your white and yellow daisy print dress today," and another joking: "I love Holly Willoughby’s dress on This Morning today but she does look as if she’s about to declare the Hunger Games are open!"

Holly returned to This Morning on Monday after spending a relaxing weekend at home with her family, sharing a sweet natural selfie from her garden on Sunday. Looking laid-back in a Levi's jumper and adorable polka-dot hairband, she appeared to be digging up her homegrown potatoes for Sunday lunch - we're impressed with her green fingers and her gorgeous off-duty look!

The star's famous friends were among the first to express their approval, with Dermot O'Leary commenting: "Now we’re talking x," and fellow This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes adding: "Yessssssss."

