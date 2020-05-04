Lorraine Kelly's bold pink River Island shirt dress is currently in the sale This colour is gorgeous on Lorraine!

How beautiful did Lorraine Kelly look on Monday morning's Good Morning Britain? The presenter always wows fans with her outfits, with plenty taking to social media to ask where her latest look is from. If you're wondering, Lorraine's fuchsia dress is from River Island – and we have no doubt viewers will be rushing to steal her style.

Lorraine previously wore the dress on the show in 2019

In fact, Lorraine first wore this beautiful dress back in September 2019, and fans loved it just as much then! The shirt dress is completely out of stock at River Island, but we've spotted it at Zalando reduced from £54.99 to £49.49 – though there are only a few sizes available.

We also love this similar version from Warehouse at River Island, which costs £36.80 and features summer-appropriate shorter sleeves. Either way, this shade of fuchsia is enough to brighten up any day – no matter the weather.

Warehouse Tiered Midi Shirt Dress, £36.80, John Lewis

Lorraine is continuing to work with her stylist Bronagh Webster during the coronavirus lockdown, though the pair are currently working separately. No doubt the star is missing her loyal glam squad - which also includes her hair and makeup artist Helen Hand, who has previously told HELLO! how close the group are.

"We work together with the overall finished look for Lorraine, which is a massive help being a team," she said. "That way I can see and prepare what way I'm going to do hair and make up."

And speaking of Lorraine's gorgeous glow, she revealed that it's mostly down to her positive attitude and outlook on life. "Lorraine is fit and healthy, a natural beauty," she said. "Doing things like Zumba, finding exercise that you enjoy, changing your shape gives you that natural confidence to be able to try more looks and feel comfortable in your own skin.

WATCH: Lorraine's best outfits over the years

"I would say Lorraine is more open to experimenting now. Having Bronagh styling her so well has made such a difference, and just being happy!" How lovely is that?

