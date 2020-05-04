Alex Jones rocks chic French florals with her ultra-flattering Warehouse jeans It's another knockout outfit on The One Show!

The gorgeous Alex Jones always wows The One Show viewers with her outfits, and Monday evening was no different! The star looked beautiful in a floral blouse and wide-leg jeans for the latest episode of the show, dressed as always by her go-to fashion stylist Tess Wright. No doubt fans will be desperate to shop the look, since Alex's picks always fly off the virtual shelves.

Alex looked beautiful in florals

Alex's pretty blouse is from one of her favourite ultra-chic brands - French label Petite Mendigote - and costs £99 online. The beautiful shirt features a button-up Victorian collar, though the star chose to style hers open and loose. Wondering about her jeans? They're one of her go-to pairs from Warehouse - and currently in the sale at John Lewis, reduced to £39.20.

White Printed cotton top with Victorian collar, £99, Petite Mendigote

The star always impresses her followers with her high-street style and quirky small business finds. And speaking to HELLO! about Alex's favourite brands, Tess explained that they are being careful about the labels they choose for the show at the moment.

Warehouse Wide Leg Ankle Grazer Jeans, £39.20, John Lewis

"Alex has been wearing a lot of high street brands but we have been looking at smaller British labels too as we wanted to support them through this really tough time," she said.

At home, the presenter is mum to her two sons, Kit and Teddy, and also regularly shares sweet insights into her family life with husband Charlie Thomson. She recently posted a bittersweet snap as little Kit approaches his first birthday on 13 May, writing: "I can't believe he's nearly one," alongside a photograph of her baby son playing with his toys.

WATCH: All about Alex

Speaking of Alex's at-home wardrobe, Tess told us: "I know that she is like me, with two small children she loves comfort, practicality and anything you can throw in the washing machine! She is a massive M&S fan as their collections are really affordable, practical and especially Autograph, as is super stylish."

