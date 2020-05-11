Ruth Langsford's ultra-flattering VE Day dress is currently in the John Lewis sale And fans are in love with it…

Didn't Ruth Langsford look lovely on Friday's special This Morning show? The star, who has been keeping things simple with chic blouses and trousers on the programme recently, chose to celebrate VE Day by wearing a gorgeous retro-style dress - which is currently in the sale at John Lewis. Ruth shared a chic selfie from her dressing room on Sunday, writing: "For those asking....the dress I wore for VE Day on @thismorning on Friday is from @joliemoiuk."

Ruth wore the pretty dress on Friday's This Morning

The outfit was certainly a hit with the presenter's friends and fans, with Mollie King commenting: "Gorgeous," alongside three heart emojis - and Saira Khan agreeing: "Gorge." One follower added: "Wow, so beautiful and elegant."

Ruth's frock is the 'Feather Print Tie Neck Maxi Dress' from Jolie Moi, which she got from QVC, where she also has her own fashion range. The dress is also stocked at John Lewis, and is currently reduced from £95 down to £69 - so hurry if you want to steal Ruth's style.

Jolie Moi Feather Print Tie Neck Maxi Dress, £69, John Lewis

The TV host was forced to defend herself over the weekend, when fans questioned her over her hair colour in recent posts. One wrote: "Wow you look blonde & it suits you," while another added: "Love the blonde look, suits you." A third commenter asked the mum-of-one if she had dyed her own locks, writing: "Have you lightened your hair Ruth? Looks great!" Other fans, however, were convinced that the This Morning star had been to see a professional.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Ruth's blonde hair sparks controversy

The 60-year-old later went into the comments section herself to deny that she had broken the lockdown rules or made any changes to her look at all. Ruth wrote: "Absolutely have NOT had highlights or anything else done to my hair... I literally washed it!!!"

