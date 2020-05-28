Emma Willis loves her new summer dress so much she wore it to clean the loo during lockdown Here’s where to buy the long-sleeved summer wrap dress from the Emma Willis Collection at Next and similar looks

Emma Willis just showed us a dress that we have to add to our wardrobe – a classic long-sleeved wrap dress. While you’d expect The Voice presenter to be wearing the gingham piece in a TV appearance or showing off her street style, she instead made a cheeky reference to everyone’s summer holidays being thwarted amidst lockdown by posting a hilarious photo of herself wearing the sexy wrap while cleaning the loo!

“Never let a great dress go down the pan!!” she wrote alongside the pic. “So this would have been getting packed right up in my summer suitcase but instead… #CostaDelBog."

The Voice star showed just how versatile a long-sleeved wrap dress can be in this cheeky pic

Invented by Diane von Furstenberg back in the 1970s, the wrap dress is definitely one of the most versatile pieces to have in your wardrobe. It’s flattering to all figures, goes from work to cocktails (and cleaning the bathroom apparently!?) and is comfy and effortless to wear. Here are six long-sleeved wrap dresses to shop for summer, including Emma’s own outfit!

Gingham Emma Willis Wrap Dress, £50, Next

Crêpe wrap dress, £24.99, H&M

Wrap front midi dress in houndstooth, £38, ASOS

Pleated wrap dress, £49.99, H&M

Ted Baker Tanise midi wrap dress, £125.30, ASOS

Ganni gingham wrap dress, £152, Farfetch

