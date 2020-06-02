Amanda Holden's figure-hugging tangerine dress is perfect for summer – but it's selling fast! The BGT judge was hard to miss in her bright dress

Amanda Holden's latest look is everything we've been looking for in a summer outfit. The Britain's Got Talent judge looked amazing as she left the Heart Radio studios on Monday, wearing a bold orange dress from Karen Millen that highlighted her incredible figure. Never one to shy away from making a statement, Amanda paired the frock with a matching tangerine Chanel clutch. The blonde, 49, turned heads in her daring attire – and we want some of her confidence!

Amanda Holden looked incredible in her tangerine Karen Millen dress

The sleeveless frock features pocket detailing on the bust, as well as a flattering below-the-knee cut and belted waistline. It's no surprise it's on the verge of selling out – Amanda's dress is currently on sale Karen Millen, reduced by 40 percent to £99. It's also available in an equally vibrany green shade. We recommend snapping it up quickly!

Square D Ring Pencil Dress, £99, Karen Millen

If you're looking to inject some colour into your wardrobe this summer with a tangerine dress, but are looking for a more purse-friendly option, we’ve tracked down the perfect alternative. This ASOS puff sleeve mini dress is only £42.00 - bargain.

Puff sleeve wrap front mini dress with belt in orange, £42.00, ASOS

Amanda has been on a roll with her style choices this week – and on Tuesday she rocked another fashionable choice from Reiss. Her £185 embroidered minidress boasted pretty lace detailing on the hem while the cool khaki colour flattered her lockdown tan.

The glamorous star recently opened up about her risqué wardrobe for Britain's Got Talent, claiming some of her revealing outfits have been deliberately orchestrated. Over the years, the TV judge has been the subject of many Ofcom complaints as a result of her daring looks – much to the amusement of her fans! "Even though I am really open and very much myself most of the time, it's a fake circumstance when you're sitting on a panel and judging," she told the Sun.

Amanda rocked another fashionable choice from Reiss on Tuesday

"I'm very aware of myself and what I should say next. Sometimes I pretend I'm not and I'm outrageous, and I'm like, 'Oh I had no idea I was going to say that', or my boob pops out, 'I had no idea that was going to happen!'" She added: "You have circumstances where you know what you're doing and the situation is always ongoing, so you are always aware."

