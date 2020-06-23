We're adding Holly Willoughby's dreamy & Other Stories dress to our basket immediately

Kate Thomas
Holly Willoughby wowed This Morning viewers with her gorgeous & Other Stories dress – and it comes in a shorter, cheaper version too
Holly Willoughby is guaranteed to sell out every outfit shortly after wearing it thanks to the magical "Holly effect" - and her latest look is bound to be no exception. The This Morning star, 30, wowed us with yet another killer dress when she joined Phillip Schofield to co-host on Tuesday.
The presenter looked incredible in a black floral midi dress from one of her favourite high street retailers, & Other Stories. Posing backstage at ITV in the on-trend, side-split number, Holly flashed a big grin as she snapped her daily outfit selfie.
Look familiar? Holly has four different versions of the dress - including this pink one
She wrote: "Morning... back to school for me too today... see you at 10am on @thismorning ... can’t wait to welcome @joechef_ onto the show to cook his delicious fried chicken sandwich. Dress by @andotherstories".
We're loving the elegant dress with its on-trend puff sleeves and pretty ditsy floral print. Versatile and timeless, we think the £85 number would be just as fabulous for a socially-distanced picnic in the park with friends as it would be for a Zoom call meeting. Holly is clearly also loving the look since she already owns THREE different versions of the same style dress!
Flowy Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, £85, & Other Stories
But if you're unsure about the price tag, we've found a cheaper yet equally chic version of Holly's dress. The £55 mini version boasts a slightly more conservative neckline to balance out the thigh-skimming hemline. Plus it's got adorable teardrop cut-out detailing at the back! It's no longer available on the & Other Stories website – but you can still snap it up on ASOS.
Floral print button through mini dress in black, £55, & Other Stories
Holly made a welcome return to This Morning after skipping Monday's edition so she could take her children to school – how lovely! Davina McCall kindly stepped in for her friend - and we reckon the style star would most definitely approve of her on-screen outfit. The presenter looked gorgeous in a printed shirt from Tabitha Webb, who is one of Holly's (and the Duchess of Cambridge's) favourite womenswear designers.
This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.