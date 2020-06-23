We're adding Holly Willoughby's dreamy & Other Stories dress to our basket immediately This Morning host Holly never disappoints

Holly Willoughby is guaranteed to sell out every outfit shortly after wearing it thanks to the magical "Holly effect" - and her latest look is bound to be no exception. The This Morning star, 30, wowed us with yet another killer dress when she joined Phillip Schofield to co-host on Tuesday.

HOLLY'S FASHION: Holly's daring mini dress could be our favourite look yet

The presenter looked incredible in a black floral midi dress from one of her favourite high street retailers, & Other Stories. Posing backstage at ITV in the on-trend, side-split number, Holly flashed a big grin as she snapped her daily outfit selfie.

Look familiar? Holly has four different versions of the dress - including this pink one

She wrote: "Morning... back to school for me too today... see you at 10am on @thismorning ... can’t wait to welcome @joechef_ onto the show to cook his delicious fried chicken sandwich. Dress by @andotherstories".

SEE MORE: Queen Letizia wows in a bargain £19.99 Zara dress

We're loving the elegant dress with its on-trend puff sleeves and pretty ditsy floral print. Versatile and timeless, we think the £85 number would be just as fabulous for a socially-distanced picnic in the park with friends as it would be for a Zoom call meeting. Holly is clearly also loving the look since she already owns THREE different versions of the same style dress!

Flowy Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, £85, & Other Stories

But if you're unsure about the price tag, we've found a cheaper yet equally chic version of Holly's dress. The £55 mini version boasts a slightly more conservative neckline to balance out the thigh-skimming hemline. Plus it's got adorable teardrop cut-out detailing at the back! It's no longer available on the & Other Stories website – but you can still snap it up on ASOS.

Floral print button through mini dress in black, £55, & Other Stories

Holly made a welcome return to This Morning after skipping Monday's edition so she could take her children to school – how lovely! Davina McCall kindly stepped in for her friend - and we reckon the style star would most definitely approve of her on-screen outfit. The presenter looked gorgeous in a printed shirt from Tabitha Webb, who is one of Holly's (and the Duchess of Cambridge's) favourite womenswear designers.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.