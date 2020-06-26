Loved Holly Willoughby's white vintage summer dress? Check out these gorgeous dupes

This Morning viewers were thrilled this week to see Holly Willoughby switch up her style and step out wearing the most gorgeous white vintage dress which is absolutely perfect for summer. It featured a delicate broderie neckline, cap sleeves and a full A-line skirt. And a closer look revealed it also had gorgeous tiered details below the waist. Lovely! Holly even ditched her usual Hollywood curls in favour of a sleek hairstyle – perhaps the heatwave has inspired her to experiment with her look?

This Morning viewers fell in love with Holly's lovely white vintage dress

It was a perfect 10, but fans who love recreating her style were sad to find out that this time it was a no go. The pretty frock was a one off-piece, which the TV presenter had picked up from Modes and More Vintage from London. Her stylist Angie Smith revealed as much later on Instagram, giving the nostalgia store a shout out after the outfit’s resounding success.

Compliments quickly came flooding in for the dress, with several followers giving it the thumbs up. "I think this is my favourite dress you've worn. So pretty and you gotta love vintage,” wrote one. We couldn’t agree more, the vintage look is always a winner and white is a perfect colour to set off bronzed summer skin. And the good news, if you want to add a white, vintage-inspired frock to your wardrobe, is that there are plenty of options on the high street right now - including some in the sales. Take a look at the ones below.

Holly Willoughby-inspired white vintage summer dresses

Puff sleeved dress, £19.99, H&M

Rose crepe fit and flare dress, £110 £29, French Connection

Boutique full-skirted prom dress, £25 £13, Boohoo

Vintage-inspired mini dress, £38, ASOS

