Best news ever! Holly Willoughby's red carpet dress is now on sale Now’s the perfect time to snap up Holly’s statement Kate Spade gown - it's £300 off!

Remember Holly Willoughby's gorgeous red carpet Kate Spade dress? Of course you do! The This Morning host was the talk of the Fashion Awards last year when she arrived at The Royal Albert Hall dressed in the pale blue midi dress which featured large blue and purple motifs. It was winter then – when most of the outfits included darker colours and metallic tones – but Holly was like a breath of fresh air rocking the summery look. Who else could pull off a style risk with such perfection?

Winter garden high neck dress, £595 £297, Kate Spade

Well, it's summer now, and frankly, the dress couldn’t be more apt. Amazing then, that it’s currently in the sale, with a whopping £298 off the retail price. This is an investment piece for sure, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a more stunning statement dress that you can wear year after year.

We fell in love with the dreamy midi dress when Holly Willoughby wore it at the Fashion Awards

Kate Spade's ultra-feminine winter garden high neck dress features a draped high neck, a thigh-high slit and a ruched centre and sleeves. And there’s more to the silk and viscose gown than meets the eye. Says the brand: "Look closely at the silk-blend satin-back crepe and you'll see the tonal dots we wove throughout. They add just the right of texture and dimension to our graphic winter garden print."

Holly finished off her look by combining the dress with nude strappy heels and minimum accessories – leaving her gown as the main focal point. That’s a good style strategy with this stunning gown – put on a pair of unfussy shoes and give yourself a lick of natural-looking makeup and you’re ready to go. Perfection!

