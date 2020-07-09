Sarah Jessica Parker just chose a very Carrie Bradshaw-esque face mask for a trip to her new boutique If SATC had a coronavirus episode, Carrie definitely would wear this face covering...

Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker dropped by her new New York City boutique on Wednesday, and of course she did it in style! We couldn’t help but get ‘Carrie’-d away with her head to toe look, from her SJP for Sarah Jessica Parker shoes to her very Carrie Bradshaw face mask – a super chic printed scarf.

Sarah Jessica is celebrating the opening of her 31 West 54th Street shop, which had it’s planned April debut thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic. The actress couldn’t help but share her excitement, posting a pic of herself on Instagram in the stockroom and writing, “Doors are open. Masks are on. Shoes are stocked. Ready to be of service. X, SJ.”

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker shares exciting news during lockdown

Sarah Jessica looked chic in a plaid mixed-print scarf and shoes from her collection as she headed to her shop opening

The Divorce star demonstrated she’s her own best model for her SJP fashion collections, rocking various pieces from her own lines, including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker ‘Carson’ shoes, a crossbody from the Samsonite x SJP collection and last, but certainly not least, her signature wraparound shades from her cool collection with Sunglass Hut.

Her very Carrie plaid mixed print scarf and cropped jeans from Madewell finished off the look.

If you love SJP x Sarah Jessica Parker footwear and are wondering where to shop the SATC-worthy collection, you can find Sarah Jessica’s exact shoes from her boutique opening on Amazon, and can check out her whole collection – including SJP shoes from just £89 in the summer sale! – at John Lewis.

Shop Sarah Jessica Parker's outfit:

Madewell demi boot cut jeans, from £52 on sale, Madewell

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker ‘Carson’ shoes, £315, Amazon

SJP x Sunglass Hut sunglasses, available in five colours, £125, Sunglass Hut

Watch: Sarah Jessica Parker shares a glimpse inside her home

Loading the player...

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.