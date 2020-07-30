Mrs Hinch loves a bargain summer dress! We predict she'll want these 8 from Amazon The cleaning influencer already owns some of these gorgeous dresses...

Mrs Hinch, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, has proven on multiple occasions that you don't have to break the bank to dress for summer. The cleaning influencer regularly wows her 3.6 million Instagram followers with her bargain summer dresses, many of which can be found on eBay and Amazon.

If like us, you simply can't wait more than a day for your online clothes order to arrive, then it's time to take a scroll through the best frocks available on Amazon, especially if you already have Amazon Prime. After all, the hot UK weather calls for floaty frocks, pronto!

From strapless maxi dresses to elegant midis, we've done some research for you and rounded up some stunning styles Mrs Hinch would love (including some she already owns)…

With a strapless neckline, ruffle detail and fitted waist, this frock is a similar style to a jumpsuit Mrs Hinch owns. And did we mention it's under £8?

Strapless midi dress, £7.89, Amazon

The Essex-born influencer took to Instagram to reveal she had bought this beautiful spotty midi for just £10! The pretty sundress comes in red, navy blue, orange, black, or dark green - and Mrs Hinch loves the style so much she has bought it in every colour!

Spotty midi dress, £9.88, Amazon

Looking for a comfortable dress that you can dress for any weather? Mrs Hinch has a very similar long-sleeved leopard print dress which she paired with black tights and a fury gilet in the cooler weather. But it would work just as well with bare legs in the summer.

Leopard print smock dress, £16.99, Amazon

Everyone loves a loose-fitting dress in the summer sun! And some of these dresses even come with pockets…

Floaty mini dress, £17.99, Amazon

Whether you want a comfortable maxi dress to wear around the house like Mrs Hinch or a beach dress that doesn't give you strap marks, we're obsessed with her strapless bargain. While the doting mum opted for the mocha, grey and black colourways, there are a total of 18 different hues so you're spoilt for choice. Perhaps Mrs Hinch will stock up on more colours...

Strapless maxi dress, £10.99, Amazon

Love polka dots as much as Mrs Hinch? This spotty mini wrap dress is made with 100 per cent cotton, so it's perfect for keeping cool in the heat.

Spotty mini dress, £29.97, Amazon

Simple and elegant with spaghetti straps and a criss-cross back, we imagine she'll want to get her hands on this dress if she hasn't already! We certainly can't wait to add it to our shopping basket.

Strappy summer dress, £17.99, Amazon

Love a statement button? Then this casual yet elegant frock will be at the top of your wishlist.

Casual midi dress, £17.99, Amazon

