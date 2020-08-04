Fans are in love with Lisa Faulkner's statement M&S jumper, and we can see why Leopard print always wins!

Lisa Faulkner has wowed her fans with another gorgeous outfit for John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen! The foodie star and her chef husband John Torode have been busy filming another series of their show, and Lisa shared another of her latest fashion picks on Monday. "Just to say that my jumper that you are all liking is from Marks and Spencer," she said on her Instagram Stories, also showing that she had teamed it with a pretty striped hairband.

Lisa showed off her gorgeous M&S jumper

We're not surprised that her followers have fallen in love with the chic knit, which features a classic leopard print and is made in luxury cashmere. Costing £99, it's still available on the brand's website in all sizes, and is winning rave reviews from shoppers.

WATCH: John and Lisa share their pizza sandwich recipe

Lisa's not the only star fan of M&S' affordable cashmere range – the likes of Ruth Langsford, Lorraine Kelly and Christine Lampard are all fond of it, too.

While the luxurious jumpers and cardigans always make considered purchases, the famed Autograph line is loved for its soft feel, extensive range of colours and patterns and lower prices.

Pure cashmere animal print jumper, £99, M&S

On Tuesday morning, Lisa shared another fashion update with her fans, this time showing off a chic & Other Stories jumpsuit in a dark denim fabric. "Today's outfit @andotherstories," she wrote, also showing off a pretty pearl hair clip in another post.

Sadly, Lisa's 'Workwear boilersuit' from the high street brand is already sold out, having been reduced from £79 to £55. Keep your eye out in case it comes back into stock, though!

Lisa wore an & Other Stories jumpsuit on Tuesday

The former actress often shares her fashion and beauty news with fans, and revealed her gorgeous hair transformation in July after her visit to her hairdresser following the coronavirus lockdown.

Unveiling her blonde highlights, Lisa ecstatically wrote on Instagram: "Am blonde again!!! Thank you so much @senizalkancolour @nevillesalon."

