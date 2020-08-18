Laura Tobin looks so pretty in bold red Marks & Spencer jumper The GMB star picked up an M&S bargain!

Laura Tobin is our go-to high street girl, often seen in pretty pieces from some of our favourite stores – and Tuesday's Good Morning Britain was no different.

The meteorologist wowed fans in a statement red cashmere crew neck Marks & Spencer jumper that she picked up for the bargain sale price of £7.49!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Laura Tobin shares peek behind-the-scenes at GMB

M&S' classic jumper is 100 per cent soft cashmere with a luxuriously textured finish, and usually costs £79.

Laura opted for the colour Chilli, which proved so popular it has sadly sold out online, but it's always worth checking your local M&S to see if you can find it instore.

There are plenty of other colours to choose from, ranging from classic black and cream to more eye-catching hues of hot pink and violet.

Laura Tobin looked great in a bold red M&S jumper

The jumper has won rave reviews online from happy shoppers. "These M&S cashmere jumpers are the best. They are beautifully soft. Don’t bobble, can be put in the washing machine, keep their shape and last," one satisfied customer wrote. "Excellent value for money and lovely colour," said another.

Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper, £79, Marks & Spencer

Laura's stylist Debbie Harper shared the look on her Instagram account, where she is also known as 'Debbie Dresses'. Needless to say, Laura received high praise from fans. "So beautiful and stunning," wrote one. "WOW, your amazing," added another.

Debbie works with Laura, as well as her co-stars Kate Garraway, Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins. Before Kate entered the I'm A Celebrity jungle in 2019, she explained that they all have a great working relationship with the stylist.

"She sorts out our clothes for the show, and she makes sure we're not all wearing the same colour, she makes sure we're all coordinated otherwise it could be a pretty hideous clash to wake up to. But we choose, we're not forced to wear something we don't want to wear," she said.

