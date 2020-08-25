Christine Lampard's gorgeous M&S top is just £7 in the sale – and fans are in love Another gorgeous Lorraine outfit

How beautiful did Christine Lampard look on Monday morning's Lorraine show? The star kicked off her last week covering for Lorraine Kelly by wearing some of her favourite high street brands – and we can't believe the price tag of her pretty fitted top.

Christine's textured knit cost just £7 in the Marks & Spencer sale, but sadly it's sold out in the black shade she wore with her leopard print slinky skirt. Happily, there are still some other gorgeous shades to shop for £19.50.

MORE: Tess Daly wows in polka dots for rare date night with husband Vernon Kay

Christine rocked an M&S knit and silky leopard print slip skirt

Posting her look on Instagram as usual, the presenter wrote: "Back for one more week before normal service resumes with @lorrainekellysmith - where has the summer gone?! Top from @marksandspencer and skirt from @nobodyschild."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Christine gives a glimpse at her home during Loose Women

Christine is dressed for the show by stylist Sophie Rose Kirkwood, who also posted the gorgeous snap on her own Instagram feed.

MORE: Marks & Spencer's face masks for adults and children are back in stock - and there are new designs

As usual, fans were quick to react to her latest look, as well as send their glowing reviews of her coverage on Lorraine. "Love that outfit and your presenting of course," one wrote, while another added: "Loving the skirt Christine - you are so beautiful."

Textured knitted top in khaki, £19.50, M&S

Sadly, the star's animal-print number from Nobody's Child is also sold out, but we've spotted a very similar version in the sale at Nasty Gal for just £15! The silky midi would look gorgeous with a fitted knit just like Christine's, or even dressed down with a slouchy tee and trainers.

Leopard skirt, £15, Nasty Gal

We'll certainly miss the mum-of-one's gorgeous looks on the ITV morning show, though we can't wait to see Lorraine back on our screens again, too! Christine has wowed us in everything from Rixo to French Connection and & Other Stories on Lorraine.

No doubt we'll see more of the stylish star on the Loose Women panel again, too!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.