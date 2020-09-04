Lorraine Kelly's ultra-flattering skinny trousers are an M&S bargain

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lorraine Kelly wowed with another statement look on the Lorraine show on Friday morning!

The presenter looked lovely in a lobster print top from Forever Unique, with a pair of smart trousers from one of her favourite brands - Marks & Spencer. We reckon they are the 'Mia Slim Ankle Grazer Trousers', which cost just £35 from the British brand, and are winning rave reviews from shoppers.

MORE: Amanda Holden just added a rocker twist to her formal dress – and we're in love

Lorraine looked lovely in M&S skinnies and a Forever Unique shirt

Lorraine finished her look with a pair of vampy red heels from Zara, with hair and makeup by Helen Hand.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Lorraine's video diary with HELLO!

Sadly, it looks like Lorraine's quirky lobster print shirt is currently out of stock at Forever Unique, but fingers crossed for a restock! The bold blouse costs £70, and has also been worn recently by Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins.

Mia slim trousers, £35, M&S

Plenty of fans rushed to Lorraine's Instagram to compliment her latest look, with one writing: "Oh my, I need this shirt!" and another adding: "Whoa! Hot hot hot!"

MORE: Harper Beckham matched her face mask to her uniform for her first day back at school – and it's adorable

It's been something of a wildlife theme for the presenter this week, since she's also rocked a leopard print Mint Velvet shirt dress, a safari-themed midi and a swan-print dress from Hobbs. We can't pick a favourite!

Charlotte Hawkins has also worn the lobster motif shirt

No doubt Lorraine is thrilled to be back working with her loyal hairdresser and makeup artist Helen Hand, who recently returned to the studio to work with the star again.

The pair posed for a sweet selfie together on Thursday, with Helen writing: "It's Thursday! All dressed in my PPE for a morning of make up and hair on the @lorraine show with @lorrainekellysmith."

Wearing Monsoon on Wednesday

Helen has previously chatted with HELLO! about Lorraine's beauty secrets, sweetly revealing that her glowing skin is all about her positive attitude.

MORE: 12 of the best chunky boots for Autumn 2020: From Marks & Spencer to ASOS & Topshop

"Lorraine is fit and healthy, a natural beauty," she said. "Doing things like Zumba, finding exercise that you enjoy, changing your shape gives you that natural confidence to be able to try more looks and feel comfortable in your own skin. I would say Lorraine is more open to experimenting now."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.