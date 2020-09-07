Andrea McLean's £30 Monsoon dress is so chic – and it's selling fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Andrea McLean is pretty much an expert when it comes to dressing for the office, and her latest desk-to-daywear outfit certainly had us swooning. On hand to present Loose Women, the mum-of-two kicked off the week in style, wearing a navy midi dress from one of her favourite brands – Monsoon.

Andrea often appears on Loose Women wearing Monsoon

Looking as lovely as ever, she paired her gorgeous midi with silver hooped earrings and styled her brunette hair in loose curls. As for her makeup, Andrea opted for a natural and dewy complexion, teaming her smokey brown shadow with a lick of mascara, rosy blusher, and nude lipgloss. Loving her look? Good news, you can get your hands on this pretty puff-sleeved frock for just £30.

Reduced in the sale, this 1940s-inspired dress features a statement square neckline, button-through placket, and a matching self-tie belt. Designed in a lightweight organic cotton-linen blend, Andrea's midi has been made using sustainable fabric alternatives so you can add it to your capsule wardrobe without worrying about its environmental impact. Extremely versatile, pair your new purchase with anything from trainers, to sandals and knee-high boots to take on the seasons.

Tina midi dress, £30, Monsoon

Clearly a big hit with Loose Women viewers, Andrea's dress is already selling fast, so you better act quick. Just missed the boat? Rest assured, we've found a number of stylish alternatives so you can replicate her look.

Monsoon is selling a near-identical style online for £60. Available in UK sizes 8-22, it's made from a breathable linen blend and is similarly fitted with dramatic puff sleeves and a button-up design.

Puff sleeve dress, £60, Monsoon

We're obsessed with this black shirt dress from River Island. Reduced from £55 to £38, it's near-identical to Andrea's midi and would look incredible paired with statement earrings, ankle boots, and a crossbody bag.

Black shirt dress, £38, River Island

