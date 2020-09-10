Lorraine Kelly's ultra-flattering red dress is reduced at a huge discount

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Didn't Lorraine Kelly look gorgeous for her Thursday show? The presenter wowed in a bold red shirt dress from Whistles – and we've spotted it in the sale at a big discount.

The 'Smocked yoke shirt dress' is reduced from £159 all the way down to £47! And we reckon this gorgeous midi could be dressed up or down in a number of ways – with sandals, trainers or heels like Lorraine's.

The star styled her own look with her brunette hair down in a chic and straight style, with glowing neutral makeup. We approve!

WATCH: Lorraine's latest HELLO! diary

In the past, Lorraine's hair and makeup artist Helen Hand has chatted to HELLO! about her favourite products to use on Lorraine – and it's all about maintaining a healthy and luminous look.

Lorraine wore her red dress with silver heels

"Lorraine does have beautiful skin naturally so for the show I don't really use a primer or prep the skin," Helen said.

"But when we do a shoot or red carpet events I will prep the skin first using Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm and La Prairie eye cream. I use a light coverage of Avon's Makeup Moisturising Cream followed by Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream to give the skin an instant glow."

Yoke shirt dress, £47, Whistles

As for base, Lorraine's go-to is Chanel. "I love Chanel, they always seem to get it right," her MUA adds. "It covers without being heavy or pasty looking, leaving the skin radiant. For the show I use Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation in number 50."

Lorraine has certainly been impressing us with her looks since return to her morning show following her annual summer break – rocking everything from Marks & Spencer to Monsoon and Hobbs.

We can't wait to see what she wears next!

