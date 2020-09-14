Ruth Langford wows in the perfect Marks & Spencer shirt

Ruth Langsford has one seriously busy schedule. In between filming This Morning and expanding her clothing range for QVC, the presenter finally returned to the Loose Women panel on Monday – and fans were delighted.

Ruth's Marks and Spencer shirt is perfect for the office

Looking as lovely as ever, Ruth certainly made a stylish entrance in a white silky shirt from Marks and Spencer, which she paired with black trousers and leopard print heels. Accessorising with silver jewellery, the TV star wore her blonde hair down in a sleek, straight style and opted for natural and radiant makeup. Her eyes were dusted in a smokey brown shadow, complete with a lick of mascara, rosy blusher, and a Parisian pink lipgloss to match – flawless.

Obsessed with her latest look? Priced at just £39.50, it's the ultimate wardrobe essential and can be teamed with anything from high-waisted trousers to pencil skirts and tailored shorts. Extremely versatile, you'll be able to create a wide range of ensembles for the office!

Cotton essential work shirt, £39.50, Marks and Spencer

Revered for her sophisticated sense of style, Ruth is fast becoming a fashion icon thanks to her hugely popular QVC collection. In an exciting new development, on Wednesday the star took to Instagram share her latest launch with her followers - and unsurprisingly, it was a complete sell-out. The presenter, who is known for rocking gorgeous knitwear on This Morning, introduced a jumper to her collection in time for Autumn, writing:

"Excited to show you my new Snakeprint jumper which will be this Friday's TSV on @qvcuk! It's available to pre-order on the website now though if you think you'd like one! Click the link in my bio."

As usual, fans were quick to comment on how excited they were to shop the star's range, with one writing: "Very nice, love that top, nice choice of colours as well, as usual you look great wearing it!" while another added: "OMG! I love these!"

