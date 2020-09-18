Nicole Kidman shares scary new look with fans The actress is promoting her new show

Nicole Kidman left her high heels and her smile at the front door for her latest Instagram post which showcased a whole new look for the much-loved star.

The Bombshell actress, 53, was almost unrecognisable in the social media snapshot she used to promote her new TV show, The Undoing, and fans went wild.

Standing at the top of a staircase, wearing a stunning green dress and hiking boots, Nicole stared down the lens menacingly for the photo.

"Come on… take a step up," she captioned the post. "Nothing to be afraid of here."

Not surprisingly her followers reacted with excitement and trepidation.

"Yikes," wrote one, while another commented: "Uh, I think I’ll stay down here."

Nicole was promoting her new show The Undoing

But plenty also voiced their anticipation for the upcoming HBO miniseries.

Nicole stars alongside Hugh Grant in the psychological thriller which will debut on 25 October.

It's based on the novel, You Should Have Known, and is about a therapist, whose seemingly perfect life falls apart and her husband, played by Hugh, goes missing in the midst of it.

The show was brought to the small screen by Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelly and Nicole told the network: "David has created another propulsive series with a fascinating, complicated female role at its centre."

Fans are tripping over themselves not only for this project but in hopes of a third season of Big Little Lies.

Nicole will star alongside Hugh Grant in the show

Nicole recently opened up to HELLO! about the prospect of working with the esteemed cast again and said: "We'd love to do it. It's lovely when you have two seasons to have the possibility of another and to spend all of that time together and enjoy it. That's exceptional."

Nicole is currently in Byron Bay, Australia, having to spend time apart from her husband, Keith Urban due to both their busy schedules and the COVID-19 pandemic.

But that doesn’t mean she’s not supporting his career from afar.

The actress posted a sweet video of herself watching the Nashville based ACM Awards on Tuesday where Keith was performing.

She captioned the cute clip: "Wishing I was there, but streaming @KeithUrban on the ACM Awards here in Bryon Bay."

