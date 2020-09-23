We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rosie Huntington-Whitely is back with a gorgeous new underwear range for Marks & Spencer, and we're officially swooning.

The model shows off her new line in a number of beautiful snaps for the retailer, which have seen her move towards softer, comforting fabrics as the UK continues to reach for their loungewear during the coronavirus crisis.

The British brand said: "Designed in collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the new Autumn range explores a new take on loungewear, with soft ribbed fabrics in shades of grey marl and muted pink."

Ribbed lounge crop top, £18, Marks & Spencer

There is a more luxurious two-piece in the collection, however – with beautiful floral details and lace edging.

Rosie has launched a number of items in collaboration with Marks & Spencer in the past, including a glamorous swimwear range and her own makeup line.

Her £18 'Ribbed Lounge Crop Top' is already getting rave reviews from shoppers!

Floral embroidered plunge bra, £35, Marks & Spencer

One fan wrote on the M&S website: "Purchased with the matching thongs, and can honestly say that this is the most comfortable bra I have worn in years.

"Perfect for those days when you are intending doing either light exercise, working in the garden or lounging around the house. I see that a pink option is becoming available in this range, and when it does, I will definitely be purchasing."

Ribbed non-wired lounge bra, £22.50, Marks & Spencer

Rosie has shared a number of her favourite underwear sets from the range on her Instagram page in the past, posing in a beautiful white lace combo back in March.

"Luxurious silk with French-designed lace and rose gold shimmer… Rosie exclusively for @marksandspencer," she wrote at the time.

We bet fans will be extra thrilled with her latest launches for M&S – more please, Rosie!

