Amanda Holden looked gorgeous on Tuesday as she pulled off another winning look that's perfect for the unpredictable weather.

The BGT judge didn't let the rain stop her from rocking a dress with bare legs, but instead of her usual floaty frocks, she opted for a classic jumper dress which she paired with some killer Rosamund Muir boots.

Amanda looked sensational in a chic green knitted dress from Reiss, which features a flattering drape-detail front and a fitted silhouette.

WATCH: Amanda Holden's incredible style evolution

The long sleeves and knee-length are perfect to still keep you toasty as the temperature begins to drop, and the dress will also look great styled with a pair of tights and leather jacket.

The 'Lara' dress is still available in sizes XS – L, but we predict this will be a sell-out.

Amanda looked amazing in her Reiss dress

Amanda surprised her fans on Monday when she opted for a pared-back look in a chic navy blue jumper and Maje wide-leg jeans.

Knitted Dress, £185, Reiss

Her latest outfit comes after the star wowed viewers during Britain's Got Talent on Saturday night, wearing an incredible metallic gown by Celia Kritharioti that fell beautifully off of her shoulders.

The famous mum paired her jaw-dropping navy outfit with Prada heels, Stephen Webster jewellery, smokey metallic eyeshadow and wore her famous blonde tresses loose and immaculately wavey.

Amanda is dressed by her loyal stylist Karl Willett, who has previously spoken to HELLO! about her statement outfits. "She's a dream client, and a friend," he said.

"She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years."

He added: "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery, elegant and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire every day woman to recreate these looks from the high street."

