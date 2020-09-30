We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby just wore the dreamiest dress – and everybody's talking about it! Bringing a pop of colour to our screens on Wednesday the TV star donned a beautiful blue midi from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite brands – Ghost – to present This Morning.

RELATED: Holly Willoughby's monochrome Zara outfit could be her best look yet

Loading the player...

VIDEO: See inside Holly's This Morning dressing room

Holly looked stunning on Wednesday

In fact, HELLO! even predicted that Holly would love this dress when it first launched. We'd love to see Kate wearing it, too!

Wilma dress, £149, Ghost

Looking as lovely as ever in her latest ensemble, the mum-of-three decided on the 'Wilma' dress, teaming her vibrant frock with nude stilettos and minimal jewellery. She styled her blonde locks down in subtle waves and opted for a natural and dewy complexion. Dusting her eyes in a smokey brown shadow complete with a fine lashing of mascara, Holly polished off her look with rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lipgloss.

READ: Holly Willoughby wows with son's birthday cake – but husband Dan is not impressed

Priced at £149 online, the 'Wilma' dress nods to fifties fashion with its beautiful vintage-inspired buttons from Italy at the neck and cuffs. Made from soft satin-back crepe, it's ultra-flattering thanks to its dramatic puff sleeves, panel at the waist, and bias-cut skirt. The perfect desk-to-date-night-dress, take a leaf out of Holly's book and pair your new purchase with nude accessories for an elegant finish.

MORE: Holly Willoughby reveals a first look at her incredible swimming pool at £3million home

Taking to social media to share her outfit details, Holly wrote: "Morning Wednesday... How are you today? We're talking to the brilliant Carey Mulligan and @alanmeasles today. See you on @thismorning at 10am. Dress by @ghostfashion."

True to form, within minutes of posting, Holly had everybody talking about her dreamy new dress – and it was clearly a big hit. "One of my favourites yet," wrote one. "Stunning dress on you! Fits like a glove," added another.

Holly wowed in the most unusual skirt from Zara on Tuesday

Often wowing on the hit morning show, on Tuesday Holly gave off major retro vibes in her monochrome outfit. Gracing our screens in head-to-toe high street, she teamed a black and white skirt from Zara with a classic roll neck jumper from Reserved – and the whole look came to just £49.98!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.