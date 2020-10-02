We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Peter Andre's wife Emily tends to stay away from the cameras, but she made a Loose Women appearance with her husband on Wednesday - and we're in love with her stunning white midi dress.

The NHS doctor chose an ultra-flattering number from Closet London - stocked at ASOS - for the show, which featured a fitted ruched bust and a flowing skirt with a subtle leg split.

Peter shared a video from the ITV show's set, too, as Emily sat at the famous desk and enjoyed a snack behind-the-scenes! "You do make me laugh. A sneaky peak behind the scenes of Loose Women," the singer captioned it.

WATCH: Peter Andre behind-the-scenes at Loose Women with wife Emily

Sadly, Emily's dress is already sold out. Called the 'Sleeveless Midaxi Midi Dress', we'll certainly keep our eyes peeled to see if it comes back into stock! The beautiful midi cost £55 and even gave us Roland Mouret vibes with that beautiful tailored look.

Lucky for us, there are still blue and black versions available to shop on the Closet London website - and they're reduced to £30 in the sale.

Sleeveless midaxi dress, £30, Closet London

It seems that the pretty brunette is fond of doing her clothes shopping on ASOS, since she also wowed us in another affordable buy from the website when she accompanied Peter to a garden party at Buckingham Palace back in May 2019.

Emily looked gorgeous in her white dress

Fans quickly fell in love with Emily's fitted off-the-shoulder dress, which turned out to be a £38 number from ASOS - which promptly flew off the virtual shelves!

Emily teamed her look with a chic white fascinator and nude heels, and wore her hair in a classic chignon.

Looking beautiful at Buckingham Palace in 2019

On Wednesday's Loose Women, the couple joined Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford in attempting some on-screen makeovers - with Eamonn and Peter playing makeup artist and applying products to their trusting wives. We have to say, we're mighty impressed with Peter's efforts - Emily looked beautiful!

