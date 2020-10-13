We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alex Jones looked gorgeous on Monday evening's The One Show, didn't she?

The presenter took to Instagram to share details of her look after she was inundated with questions about her fashion choices – and we bet fans were very happy to learn that her outfit was head-to-toe Marks & Spencer!

Sharing a gorgeous selfie, she wrote: "Thanks for joining us tonight if you did! For those asking, this entire outfit is @marksandspencer. Cosy. Hope you're all ok and managing to keep smiling. Pretty tricky at the moment. Hang on in there x."

Alex wore M&S for Monday's show

Alex's classic look featured a chic camel jumper and ultra-flattering pencil trousers from the British brand, which feature a sporty stripe detail at the seams.

WATCH: 5 chic style lessons from Alex Jones

Her gorgeous cosy knit is from Marks & Spencer's beloved cashmere range, costing £89.

The star loves to wear high street brands on the show, chosen as always by her loyal fashion stylist Tess Wright.

We love Alex's sporty stripe trousers!

Earlier this year, she sparked a mass sell-out in a pair of gorgeous £25 jeans from M&S, and has rocked pretty dresses from River Island, Topshop and ASOS, too.

Wool Side Stripe Tapered Trousers, £59, M&S

And at home, Alex loves likes to keep her wardrobe simple and effortless, according to Tess.

She told HELLO!: "With two small children she loves comfort, practicality and anything you can throw in the washing machine! She is a massive M&S fan as their collections are really affordable, practical and especially Autograph, as it's super stylish."

Pure Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper, £89, M&S

Speaking of her on-screen style preferences, she added: "Her favourite silhouette would probably be a wide-leg jean and a lovely soft knit in a bright colour.

"Alex also loves a midi dress in a bright colour or pretty print, something she can throw on and feel comfortable sitting on the sofa or standing interviewing guests."

