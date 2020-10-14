Remember Michelle Obama's sparkly sneakers? Wait till you see the STUNNING new version for fall

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Obama's fashion – much like everything she does – always hits a high note. And if anyone can make a fashion piece go viral, it's Michelle; the 'vote' necklace she wore in August sold-out instantly and had us all clamoring for a luxe silk blouse like her beautiful Nanushka 'Alice' shirt.

The former first lady isn't all smart silks and power pantsuits though – Michelle gives good casual looks too. We instantly added the chic sneakers she wore in August to our shopping wish list.

Michelle teamed a pair of mom-style jeans with the coolest metallic sneakers from cult-favorite brand, Golden Goose, while recording a podcast.

The brand's designs are all artfully distressed and feature bright colours or metallic finishes. Think of them as the most stylish spin on a classic white sneaker! Now the brand have released a slew of new season styles, including an exclusive design that we can totally see Michelle rocking.

WATCH: Michelle Obama's special message to Beyonce

Named the Private Edit, these sneakers are exclusive to Harvey Nichols US and feature a gold star applique, gold designer stamp and python-effect tab on the heel.

Golden Goose Private Edit Sneakers, $430, Harvey Nichols

The new season designs also include a suede leopard print pair, with clashing neon laces, a pair with a silver toe and sole complete with fuzzy leopard tag plus a pure white sneaker with leopard accents.

Golden Goose Pure Star Sneakers, $430, Harvey Nichols

There's even a very patriotic pair, in red, white and blue!

Golden Goose Superstar Sneakers, $375, Harvey Nichols

And the perfect pair for the holidays, covered in the most luxe-looking dark silver glitter. Gorgeous!

Golden Goose Superstar Glittered Sneakers, $430, Harvey Nichols

We wonder if these will be top of Michelle's Christmas list?

