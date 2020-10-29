Wrapping up warm to present Thursday's episode of Loose Women, Jane Moore certainly kept all eyes on her when she stepped out in a gorgeous figure-hugging dress from Hobbs. Dressed to impress in her camel-coloured knit, the TV star showcased her trim physique in her autumnal midi, and fans are swooning.

Jane looked so chic on Thursday

Shaped by a high neckline and side hem splits, Jane's dress featured a waist-defining tie belt as well as black tipping along the hems. Timeless yet modern, we're obsessed with this effortlessly elegant design, and it's on sale! Reduced from £129 to £96.75, you can still shop Jane's knitted midi in UK sizes 8-18, but you better act quick. After her on-screen appearance, the 'Carrie' is selling like hotcakes!

MORE: Jane Moore just wore head-to-toe M&S on Loose Women, and fans are swooning

Carrie Knitted Dress, reduced from £129 to £96.75, Hobbs

Wondering how to style your new purchase? Take a leaf out of Jane's book. Keeping her accessories minimal, the presenter wore her blonde hair down in a sleek, straight bob and opted for natural, barely-there makeup. Dusting her eyes in a brown smokey shadow complete with voluminous lashes, rosy blusher and a delicate pink lipgloss to match, Jane's complexion complimented the beige hues of her dress perfectly. A classic silhouette perfect for a number of occasions, we can see it teamed with black knee-high boots for the office or white trainers for a more casual vibe.

Revered for her sophisticated sense of style, Jane regularly wows with her on-screen outfits, and last week she gave off major Kate Middleton vibes in the most romantic peach dress from Karen Millen. Fitted with gold buttons down the front, alongside front-flap pockets at the bust, a skinny waist belt and a structured pleated skirt, the silhouette of Jane's desk-to-daywear dress reminded us of Kate's 'Aurora' frock by Emilia Wickstead. The royal first wore it to the 2019 Back to Nature Festival in Woking, and she's also recycled it for a number of other occasions.

