Returning to the Loose Women panel on Friday, Christine Lampard certainly brought a pop of colour to our screens when she stepped out in the dreamiest rainbow dress. Sending fans wild, the mum-of-one donned a multi-coloured midi from Hush to present the hit ITV show alongside Jane Moore, Stacey Solomon and Kaye Adams.

Christine's rainbow dress is so stunning

Keeping all eyes on her show-stopping ensemble, Christine accessorised with a pair of dainty silver earrings. She wore her brunette hair down in loose curls and colour coordinated her makeup to compliment the vibrant hues of her outfit. Modelling a brown smokey eye complete with statement lashes, rosy blusher and a rouge lipstick to match, Christine looked seriously glamorous!

Dressed to impress, her colourful frock featured a retro floral print, cropped blouson sleeves and a plunging V-shaped neckline. Christine's exact style is the 'Amabel' which retails at £99 and it's still available to shop online in most UK sizes. According to the brand, this rainbow dress draws inspiration from artist Phyllida Barlow's mood-lifting use of colour, and it would certainly make a statement paired with a leather jacket and box-fresh Chelsea boots.

Amabel Dress, £99, Hush

Revered for her sophisticated sense of style, Christine's on-screen outfits are always a big hit with viewers, and the TV star has been making headlines with her autumnal wardrobe. Back in October, she had fans clamouring to get their hands on the multicoloured striped top and chic wide-legged trousers which she wore to fill in for Lorraine Kelly during half term.

Christine loves wearing bright colours

Sharing a backstage snap of her look, Christine wrote: "The weekend is in sight guys, hang on in there We have some exciting guests on today's @lorraine show, looking forward to seeing you all in a mo!@sophierosekirkwood. Top today from @zara and Trousers are @thisiswhistles @helenhandmakeup @cilerpeksah_hairstylist."

Receiving the seal of approval from her 552k followers, one fan wrote: "Looking amazing!!! I need this outfit Great show x", while another enthused how "gorgeous" her look of the day was. Her celebrity friends including Holly Willoughby were equally charmed by the outfit, with the This Morning host commenting, "Beautiful girl!".

