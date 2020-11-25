Kim Kardashian launches fluffy Skims slippers - perfect for your lockdown WFH wardrobe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand is making it a little easier to cozy up at home, thanks to its new faux fur slides that give a stylish edge to the everyday slipper.

SKIMS just dropped the comfy kicks, simply dubbed "The Slide", designed for those who want to add an extra oomph to their work from home or loungewear looks. The plush shoes come in five colorways - Bone, Dusk, Camel, Smoke, and Onyx, and in sizes 35-42. There is also a SKIMS logo on the sole.

The Slide, $78, SKIMS

“Handcrafted in Italy from ultra-soft, luxe faux fur - your new 24/7 slip-on is here,” Kim tweeted, pointing out the any time wearability of the shoe. And that’s a key element of the super soft slides that make them so attractive during a time when many of us are still spending so much time at home.

The slide-slipper hybrid can be worn around the house or during light errand running, making them a versatile - and essential - pandemic staple.

The Slide is the latest drop in the reality mogul’s SKIMS brand, which started with a collection of shapewear, designed for sizes XXS-4X and up to 5X, and 9 tonal shades.

Take a peek at the three colorways from the collection that you need in your closet.

Bone slides, $78, SKIMS

Grey slides, $78, SKIMS

Onyx slides, $78, SKIMS

