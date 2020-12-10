Ruth Langsford just stole our hearts in her sparkly M&S skirt - and it's in the sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford looked fabulously festive in her latest Loose Women outfit!

Rocking some of her favourite high street brands, the star looked gorgeous in her sparkling Christmas jumper - but it was her sequinned skirt from Marks & Spencer that really had us swooning.

Sharing a chic outfit video on Instagram to show her look off, Ruth wrote: "Thank you for all your lovely comments about today's Loose Women Loved Ones show...we had a lot of fun! Christmas jumper from @mandco_fashion, sequin skirt @marksandspencer, silver shoes @zara (a few years old now!)."

WATCH: Ruth looked gorgeous in her sequinned skirt

And tagging her TV stylists, she added: "Thank you @mothershoppers."

We're happy to report that Ruth's glistening midi skirt is currently in the sale at M&S! Reduced from £39.50 down to £27.95, we predict a sell-out - it would be perfect with a cosy knit on Christmas Day. The presenter's sparkly festive jumper is a bargain, too, costing just £22.49 from M&Co.

Sequin skirt, £27.65, M&S

Unsurprisingly, Ruth's fans and friends were quick to comment on her latest outfit, with co-star Saira Khan writing: "That sexy figure," alongside a heart emoji, and a viewer adding: "Ruth you always look so beautiful."

Another fan commented: "Love the skirt - just ordered the blue one from M&S... hope it looks as stunning on me as it does you Ruth, looking fabulous."

Christmas decorations jumper, £22.49, M&Co

The star welcomed husband Eamonn onto the show on Thursday's 'Loved Ones' show, which also saw Stacey Solomon and her partner Joe Swash take part.

Ruth and Eamonn even shared one of their Christmas disaster stories, when Eamonn didn't get Ruth any presents!

Ruth and Eamonn joined Stacey and Joe on Wednesday's Loose Women

He said, defending himself: "I was absolutely worked into the ground. This is when I used to be a star. Everybody wanted me on every channel and I was working for the BBC and I was doing GMTV as well.

"Anyway, I went to a department store and phoned Ruth, she was in Belfast, I phoned her and said to her, 'Look love, I’ll get you anything but there's a 10 days return policy and we're going to be in Ireland.'

The couple sweetly kissed under the mistletoe!

"Anyway she said, 'Don't worry, all I want for Christmas, in the words of Mariah Carey, is you. Just get yourself home,'" he added.

He then went on to reveal that he ended up gifting Ruth money that year, and she wasn't particularly impressed - particularly since he hadn't even bought her a box of chocolates!

