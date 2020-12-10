Christine Lampard's ultra shimmery dress totally surprised us

Christine Lampard just brought some serious glamour to the Loose Women panel – and we're officially inspired. Bringing a hint of sparkle to our screens, the TV presenter surprised viewers when she stepped out in a black and rose gold dress from one of her favourite brands, Oliver Bonas. A fan of colour-blocking and bold, matte prints, Christine rarely opts for shimmering ensembles, so her latest look is certainly a change of pace.

Christine looked so glamorous on Thursday

Adorned in a striking geometric print, Christine's pleated midi features a high neckline, long cuffed sleeves and a fabric tie in the back. Effortlessly elegant, we could see the Duchess of Cambridge modelling this particular style too. Want to add it to your wardrobe? Good news, you can still shop this unique frock online and even better – it's on sale! Reduced from £75 to £40 this black and gold number is available in limited sizes so you better act quick, after Christine's appearance on the show we predict a sellout.

Rose Gold Foil Print Black Pleated Midi Dress, reduced from £75 to £40, Oliver Bonas

Polishing off her desk-to-daywear ensemble, Christine decided to keep her accessories minimal. She wore her brunette hair down in loose curls and opted for a natural and radiant complexion. Dusting her eyes in a pale brown shadow complete with rosy blusher and a taupe lipgloss to match, Christine looked absolutely stunning.

We're loving the presenter's winter wardrobe right now, and she's sported a number of fabulous frocks for her on-screen appearances. On Monday the mum-of-one donned a gorgeous dress from the coveted M&S X Ghost collection as she hosted Loose Women alongside Denise Welch, Kelle Bryan and Carol McGiffin.

Sadly, Christine's pick from the popular fashion collaboration has already sold out online - but keep your eye out in stores for the 'Floral Midaxi Tea Dress', which costs £69. Feminine and flirty, we're obsessed with the puff shoulders and keyhole button fastening at the back.

