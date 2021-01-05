We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rochelle Humes was back to fill in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning again on Tuesday, and she wowed in another gorgeous high street outfit.

The star looked beautiful in a pair of bargain faux leather trousers from ASOS - currently in the sale at just £17.30 - and a pretty green jumper from Topshop.

MORE: Amanda Holden rocks figure-hugging jumpsuit for stunning return to Heart Radio

Posting a beautiful snap of her look to Instagram, she wrote: "Join us @thismorning at 10. We hope to cheer you up."

Rochelle looked gorgeous in her ASOS trousers

It appears that Rochelle is loving wearing neutral colours at the moment, and we're in love with her latest look - which she teamed with a pair of snake print mules from one of her favourite affordable brands, Ego.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Rochelle's five chic style rules

But hurry if you want to snap up her figure-flattering trousers, because we predict a sell-out! Rochelle's khaki knitted jumper costs £29.99 from Topshop, meanwhile.

MORE: The best and comfiest leggings on the high street right now

The presenter has taken over from Holly for This Morning's returning shows following the Christmas break, and also wowed in a chic wrap dress on Monday.

Faux leather trousers, £17.30, ASOS

Rocking her gorgeous long brown hair and posing effortlessly for the camera, she captioned her outfit snap: "I'm back at my wall! @thismorning in for @hollywilloughby right now @itv."

MORE: Victoria Beckham's flawless skin and sparkly top sparks mass fan reaction

Even better, Rochelle's flattering green dress is still available to shop in a few sizes at Pretty Lavish. Costing £55, its swishy material, wrap waist and deep V neckline is ultra gorgeous - plus there's a subtle leg split, too!

Khaki green jumper, £29.99, Topshop

The star did reveal that she'd suffered a bit of a fashion mishap on Monday's show, however, after she forgot to take the labels off the bottom of her boots.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, she said: "Yes, I did have a label on my boot! I didn't even think anything about it until I was on tele... Amber, who dresses me for the show, text me and was like 'Get the label off your boot now!'

Rochelle stunned in a wrap dress on Monday

"It was one of those ones that you need to like, get some sort of soapy water to scratch it off, so what are you gonna do!" she added.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.