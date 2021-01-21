We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Delivering a masterclass in winter workwear, Holly Willoughby just wore the chicest ensemble – and fans are swooning. Bringing a pop of colour to our screens on Thursday, the presenter stepped out in a pretty pink jumper from Other Stories, which she teamed with a pair of slim-fit trousers from Sézane.

VIDEO: Refresh your wardrobe with Holly Willoughby's 5 Style Lessons

Holly showed off her latest look on Instagram

Styling her blonde locks into a messy updo complete with loose hanging curled strands, Holly opted for coordinating makeup. Modelling a pale brown shadow complete with rosy blusher and a Parisian pink lipgloss to match, the TV star looked as lovely as ever! This Morning viewers were keen to get their hands on her latest outfit – and we've got all the details!

Pink Ruffled Jumper, £85, & Other Stories

Holly's pastel knit is seriously glam, and it features the most unusual details. From the ruffled collar to the honeycomb pattern and subtle bubble sleeves, this alpaca blend jumper is a real show-stopper. Priced at £85, fans are spoilt for choice as it also comes in cream – why not get both?

Clara Black Trousers, £90, Sézane

As for Holly's figure-flattering trousers, we reckon her particular pair is the 'Clara' which retails at £90. High waisted and cut to a 7/8 length, they fasten at the side with an invisible zip and hook, making for a clean and streamlined look.

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details with fans, Holly wrote:

"Morning Thursday... genuinely don't know what day of the week it is...we are talking colour pop today in fashion and how wearing the rainbow can make you feel better... it was a pink kind of day today... see you on @thismorning at 10am #hwstyle. Trousers by @sezane, knitwear by @andotherstories."

A big hit with her 7m followers, Holly's ensemble certainly lifted spirits. "WOW YOU LOOK AMAZING. Love the pink jumper it really suits you," wrote one. "Love this outfit Holly you look stunning always, shine bright lovely," added another.

