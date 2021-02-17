Lucy Hale is obsessed with this Amazon coat – and we are too!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Hunting for the perfect spring coat? Join the club. A coat for this time of year needs to be cosy enough for those chilly days and waterproof for those April showers - because let’s be honest, with the weather, nothing is guaranteed! And Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale has got it sorted, with the perfect coat come rain, shine or snow - and it's from Amazon.

Lucy Hale with her cute pup Elvis, wearing the Amazon coat

The Orolay coat from Amazon has become something of a phenomenon. Lucy Hale has been spotted wearing it on repeat, most recently enjoying a snow day with her cute dog, Elvis.

And it's not just Lucy who loves it; Drew Barrymore and Emma Stone are just some of the celebrity fans of the Orolay coat, and it’s so popular, it even has its own Instagram account, The Amazon Coat.

Orolay coat, from £109.99, Amazon

Available in a whopping 17 colourways, there’s a version for everyone – there’s classic black, khaki and beige or bright red and yellow too. And if you want something a little snazzier, it comes in khaki camo print, shiny green and metallic grey too.

Along with a fleece lining, hood and plenty of pockets, the down lining means it’ll be toasty enough for those nippy spring days and the ideal coat for dog walks and long visits to the playground – not to mention socially-distant walks with a friend.

Orolay coat, from £109.99, Amazon

And if we’re lucky enough to get some serious hot spring days, it’s a great coat to snap up now and have on standby in case the weather turns.

With a four and a half star rating, it’s an Amazon’s bestseller; one reviewer called it “crazy cosy and beautifully made” and another declared it a “genius garment”.

Orolay coat for kids, from £89.99, Amazon

It’s not just for adults either – there’s a mini version too, available from ages four to twelve, because who doesn’t want to twin with their mini-me?

