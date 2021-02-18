Jennifer Lopez’s go-to bag brand just dropped a major sale

Nothing gets our fashion senses tingling more than a stellar pop-up sale, and Coach just kicked off a huge one.

Jennifer Lopez’s go-to bag brand has quite a few items you can’t miss up for grabs on Coach and Coach Outlet for at least 50% off (some are 70% off!), including the brand’s signature handbags, as well as face masks, shoes, clothing, outwear, and accessories.

J.Lo holds up the Coach Pillow Tabby bag

Although the new Coach Pillow Tabby bag the Hustlers star has been sporting lately is not on sale just yet, we’re swooning over a ton of marked down items like the black gold-toe Nichole Bootie on sale for $135, the dreamy tan Charlie Backpack, and the sleek Hutton shoulder bag complete with quilting. Needless to say, everything is selling out fast, so don't wait to shop this sale.

Coach Nichole Bootie, $135, Coach

There are even bigger bargains to seize in the virtual Coach Outlet, making it an essential stop for bargain-hunting fashionistas looking for a special treat for (relatively) cheap. The Coach Reserve handbags section is having an unbelievable blow-out sale and should be the first place you stop. The coveted collection of handbags has been slashed by 70 percent, with designs that usually retail for $475 and up all on sale for hundreds less.

Coach Hutton Shoulder Bag, $297, Coach

The pink Troupe Tote bag is perfect for spring, has been marked down to $165 from an original price of $475, for example. The Charlie Carryall - perfect for everyday wear - has been marked down to $142.50, and comes in black, dark green, and ivory.

Coach Reserve Troup Tote, $165, Coach

As far as JLo’s collaboration with the brand, the fashionista designed her first Coach bag in fall 2020 - the snakeskin and leather Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton bag, which launched October 1 for $495. It comes complete with a gold strap and an embossed hangtag inscribed with the Hustlers star’s signature and is still up for grabs on the site.

"Designing my first bag with Coach was a great experience," Jennifer said at the time about the collaboration, which marked her first with Coach. "I really wanted the Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton to feel like me. The color block leather and polished hardware details are really my style. It's a bag that makes me look pulled together and ready for anything, and I can't wait to share it with everyone."

