Ruth Langsford has us starry-eyed in her M&S comfies

Ruth Langsford loves a Marks & Spencer bargain buy just like the rest of us, and we're in love with her cosy dressing gown from the brand!

The This Morning star shared a candid clip from her bathroom on Monday morning, as she prepped with face mask ready for an appearance on QVC.

"Hair mask... face mask... prepping for QVC tonight," she wrote over the Boomerang video, showing off her sheet mask and chic starry dressing gown.

WATCH: Ruth rocked her M&S dressing gown

We can confirm that Ruth's at-home coverup is the 'cotton star print waffle dressing gown' from the British retailer, costing just £20 - but it's sadly since sold out.

SHOP SIMILAR: Dressing gown, £70, The White Company

You can shop a blue version of the style for just £15, however - and if you fancy splurging on a star print buy just like Ruth's, The White Company stocks a gorgeous robe for £70.

The star recently returned to This Morning to cover for Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield during their break, and fans were in love with her on-screen outfits.

SHOP SIMILAR: Cotton dressing gown, £15, M&S

Thursday saw her recycle another favourite buy from M&S, in a beautiful figure-hugging pencil dress from the brand.

Of course, Ruth has been busy as usual with her QVC fashion collections, too, and recently revealed that she is launching a jewellery line with the shopping channel.

Wearing her new QVC necklaces

Sharing some chic snaps on Thursday evening, she wrote: "Very excited to be launching my Pendant Necklaces on @qvcuk tonight! They're already on the website so if you'd like to shop early they're on the Link Tree in my Bio. Hope you can join me & @officialjackiekabler for fashion & fun at 7.00 pm ....see you there!"

She later rocked her famous skinny jeans as she hosted the show, sharing her new silver designs with fans. We can't wait to see what she wears next...

