We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Solomon is ready for spring! The presenter loves a pastel shade, and for this week's Loose Women appearance she opted for an all-pink ensemble. Giving off major 90s girl band vibes, Stacey returned to the panel on Friday, coordinating her ruffled blouse from & Other Stories with the most gorgeous bubblegum pink dungarees from Wyse London.

RELATED: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's insanely organised family home revealed

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Stacey Solomon wows fans in bold dresses during photoshoot

Stacey looked pretty in pink on Friday

Her on-screen look certainly reminded us of Emma Bunton's Baby Spice – and we're loving it. Wearing her fiery locks in a half-up-half-down style, the mum-of-three polished off her outfit with silver jewellery and natural makeup. Modelling a pale coral shadow complete with voluminous lashes, rosy blusher and a pale pink gloss, Stacey looked absolutely stunning!

READ: Stacey Solomon amazes us with her DIY skills – and she just revealed what's in her tool kit

Feeling inspired? We've found a number of glam alternatives so you can recreate her look.

While Stacey's dungarees are no longer available to shop, Urban Outfitters has a rosy pair priced at £140. Featuring adjustable shoulder straps and buckle fastenings, a side button closure, chest patch and side pockets, the brand recommends teaming this overall with Chelsea boots.

Pink Denim Dungarees, £140, Urban Outfitters

MORE: Why Nadia Sawalha isn't expecting a wedding invite from Stacey Solomon

As for her ruffled blouse, & Other Stories has a similar style which retails at £95. Made from soft mulberry silk, this classic button-up shirt will take you from desk to date night seamlessly. Coordinate with trousers and heels for the office or tuck into a floral pencil skirt and add statement earrings for a fabulous finish.

Pink Silk Shirt, £95, & Other Stories

With spring on the horizon, Stacey has been wearing a number of pastel pieces recently.

Just last week, the Loose Women star donned a lilac jumper from Glassworks London to host the hit ITV show, and she had fans swooning. Over the last few weeks, Stacey has also been spotted wearing several rainbow knits from one of her favourite designers – Olivia Rubin – and we can't wait to see what she wears next.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.