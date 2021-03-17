Amanda Holden is ready for spring in her & Other Stories mini skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden wowed us once again with her gorgeous outfit as she hosted the Heart Radio breakfast show on Wednesday morning.

Sharing her usual Instagram video to strut in her latest look, the star looked beautiful in her & Other Stories mini skirt and cut-out floral knitwear from River Island. Cute!

Friends and fans were quick to comment on her gorgeous spring look, with Jacqueline Jossa replying: "Well hey there," followed by some fire emojis.

Amanda rocked an & Other Stories mini skirt

Plenty of her followers complimented Amanda on the outfit, with one writing: "I really loved your look today omg!" and another adding: "Love your outfit, very spring like."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Amanda's chic style rules

If you love Amanda's skirt like her fans, you're in luck, as it's still available to shop at & Other Stories for £65. We love that flattering silhouette!

Mini skirt, £65, & Other Stories

The star's trendy two-in-one jumper costs £45 from River Island, but it's selling out quickly, so hurry if you want to shop her style.

As usual, Amanda has wowed us with her looks all week! On Tuesday, she rocked another pair of her flared Victoria Beckham jeans, pairing them with a pretty blouse from L.K.Bennett.

Floral knit, £45, River Island

It seems that the presenter is fond of Mrs Beckham's popular jeans, and has a number of pairs. Her latest buy is the 'High-rise flared jean', costing £395.

And on Monday, she shared her usual cheeky post, this time wearing a racing jumpsuit as she revealed that part of the Global studios had been transformed into a race track.

Rocking her nude Christian Louboutin heels with the look, she later shared a shot of her outfit on her Instagram Story, joking about her high heels: "Not the greatest footwear for the race track."

Over the weekend, the star also shared some further gorgeous outfit snaps. On Saturday, she rocked a pair of Misspap thigh-high boots and a button-up shirt in a photo from her You magazine shoot - stunning!

