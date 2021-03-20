Amanda Holden's blue denim jacket is going straight on our spring wish list

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden is ready for spring! Enjoying the sunshine, the presenter was spotted leaving Heart Breakfast Radio Studios in London on Friday, and her denim jacket is going straight on our wish lists. Wrapping up warm, Amanda looked effortlessly glam as she layered her Reiss jacket over a silky polka dot jumpsuit from royal approved brand, Suzannah.

RELATED: Amanda Holden looks unreal in figure-hugging red dress

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Get ready for spring with Amanda Holden's 5 style lessons

Amanda wrapped up warm in a jacket from Reiss

Accessorising with matching stilettos, statement sunglasses and hooped earrings, the mum-of-two wore her blonde hair down in a sleek, straight style. Sporting a radiant complexion, Amanda added a subtle hint of blusher as well as her favourite pale pink lipstick – gorgeous!

READ: Amanda Holden debuts bold blue bedroom at mansion with husband Chris

There's nothing more timeless than a denim jacket, and Reiss' mid-blue number is the ultimate summer layer. Priced at £155, it's crafted from cotton and adorned with a point collar and twin-pocket design. The brand recommends teaming it effortlessly with a plain T-shirt and pleat-front trousers.

Blue Denim Jacket, £155, Reiss

Looking for something less pricey? ASOS is selling a similar jacket for £19.99.

Bershka Medium Blue Denim Jacket, £19.99, ASOS

As for her jumpsuit, this navy one-piece costs an eye-watering £1,150. Boasting a flattering fitted bodice with draped knot detail and short pleated sleeves, it's cut from silk crepe de chine and has serious Kate Middleton vibes.

MORE: Amanda Holden's figure-flattering knit dress looks comfy AND glamorous

Navy Polka Dot Jumpsuit, £1,150, Suzannah

The BGT judge is fast becoming a fashion icon, and she recently pulled out all the stops for her stint on Comic Relief on Friday – wowing audiences in a gorgeous, figure-hugging red dress.

The TV star, who presented The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon show alongside Jason Manford, looked phenomenal rocking an off-the-shoulder frock by Suzanne Neville, which she teamed with a pair of matching red heels.

Her hair was expertly styled into loose waves by her trusty stylist Christian Vermaak, and her makeup looked flawless with a glossy lip and smokey eye.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.