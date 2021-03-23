The best dupe for J.Lo’s sizzling high-cut swimsuit is only $26 on Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Jennifer Lopez almost broke the internet when she popped up on Instagram wearing a high-cut white swimsuit.

The Hustlers star made jaws drop when she shared a mirror selfie last month that showed her showing off her incredible physique in a bedroom wearing the Heart of Sun one-piece, which comes complete with a plunging neckline and high-cut detailing.

J.Lo nearly broke the internet in her Heart of Sun swimsuit

The swimsuit, which also had a small cut out on the side revealed her chiseled abs and toned legs. To complete the look, J.Lo wore her blonde-streaked locks pulled up into her signature top knot and rocked gold hoops too.

The Heart of Sun Halo swimsuit retails for $180, but we tracked down a similar version on Amazon for $26.

Lilosy high-cut swimsuit, $26, Amazon

The swimsuit’s fabric is high stretch, and it also has a high-leg silhouette and a criss-cross tie that is wrapped around the waist. Another bonus feature of this budget-friendly buy is that it comes in a variety of colors, including yellow, orange, and blue (our personal faves of the hues).

Speaking of the J.Lo Beauty mogul’s unreal physique, her trainer, David Kirsch, recently gave us the lowdown on a workout she has sworn by during the pandemic. You can do it all at home with minimal equipment (get the full workout details here).

The triple threat star recently stunned fans with a completely different look when she shared a snap on Instagram that showed her wearing a dreamy off-the-shoulder tulle wedding gown while on set for her latest film, Shotgun Wedding.

J.Lo stunned on the set of her upcoming film

The dress was slightly dirtied as Jennifer posed in a sandy forest and gazed into the distance. "Eye on the prize," adding a palm tree, wave, and film camera emojis.

Fans went wild for the shot, and one posted: "Wow! This dress is stunning!" Another added: "You graceful beauty!!!!! Love this!!!!"

J.Lo stars in the upcoming romantic-comedy action flick opposite Josh Duhamel. The pair plays a couple who bring their arguing families together for their dream wedding destination, but they get cold feet at the altar. The wedding gets even worse when the party is taken hostage.

