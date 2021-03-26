We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Taking a walk on the wild side, Lorraine Kelly just stepped out in the most stunning leopard print dress from Whistles – and fans are in love. Debuting her latest look on Instagram, the presenter voiced her support for the British high street, writing: "Today's outfit from @thisiswhistles - #highstreet #supportthehighstreet #fashion."

RELATED: Lorraine Kelly's nautical dress has Kate Middleton vibes – and it's on sale

Loading the player...

VIDEO: See Lorraine Kelly's best looks

Lorraine posted a snap of her leopard print dress on Instagram

Looking as lovely as ever, Lorraine teamed her printed midi with an elegant silver jewellery set, styling her chestnut hair in a chic updo. As for her makeup, the TV star showcased her natural beauty, combining a pale brown eyeshadow with rosy blusher and nude lipgloss.

READ: Lorraine Kelly shares peek into her beautiful garden that's ready for spring

Leopard print dress, £80, Whistles

Reduced from £159 to just £80 in the sale, we can see Lorraine's dress flying off of the virtual shelves. Ultra-flattering thanks to its fit and flare silhouette, it's perfect for making the transition from desk to date night. The brand recommends teaming your new favourite frock with military boots and a biker jacket to match – so chic. Of course, you can also add heels, statement earrings and a clutch bag for a more formal feel.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly shares her top fashion picks as she does big clear out at home

Clearly a big hit with her 436k followers, within minutes of posting, Lorraine was overwhelmed with praise.

"Lovely dress, and love your hair tied up, really suits you," wrote one. "Love Whistles! Lovely dress on you" added another.

Lorraine loves a statement print

Lorraine's on-screen wardrobe is seriously glam, and she recently chanelled the Duchess of Cambridge in a summery shirt dress by Boden. Helming Thursday's episode of the namesake show, Lorraine's nautical-inspired outfit is printed with pastel blue and yellow ships.

Reduced to £91, we can see Kate Middleton adding it to her summer wardrobe. She's been spotted wearing a number of similar designs over the years, including her shirt dress from Suzannah as well as the Emilia Wickstead dress which she's recycled on a number of occasions.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.